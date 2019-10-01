Angola: President Unveils Viana Orthopedic Center

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated this Monday, in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda, the second phase of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Multipurpose Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center.

The institution presents as a novelty the opening of the factory of orthoses (orthopedic devices for temporary use) and prostheses, as well as gymnasium and pediatric physiotherapy area.

The Center also offers general practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, physiotherapy, neurology, psychology, urology and stomatology services.

Diagnostic and therapeutic support services include laboratories, pharmacies and prosthesis workshop.

The opening of the orthosis and prosthesis factory is part of the program called "Rehabilitation Plan of all Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Centers in Angola' '.

This program also includes the Samba and Neves Bendinha (Luanda), Huambo, Bié, Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Gabela (Cuanza Sul), Negage (Uíge), Benguela and Lubango (Huíla) Centers.