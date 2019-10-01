Angola: President Unveils Viana Orthopedic Center

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated this Monday, in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda, the second phase of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Multipurpose Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center.

The institution presents as a novelty the opening of the factory of orthoses (orthopedic devices for temporary use) and prostheses, as well as gymnasium and pediatric physiotherapy area.

The Center also offers general practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, physiotherapy, neurology, psychology, urology and stomatology services.

Diagnostic and therapeutic support services include laboratories, pharmacies and prosthesis workshop.

The opening of the orthosis and prosthesis factory is part of the program called "Rehabilitation Plan of all Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Centers in Angola' '.

This program also includes the Samba and Neves Bendinha (Luanda), Huambo, Bié, Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Gabela (Cuanza Sul), Negage (Uíge), Benguela and Lubango (Huíla) Centers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.