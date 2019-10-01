Angola: Government Bets On Tourist Itineraries

Luanda — The Minister of Tourism, Angela Bragança said last Sunday night in Luanda that the Angolan government is betting on the creation of tourist itineraries, to make the sector more dynamic and diversify the offer of these services to national and foreign citizens.

Speaking on Sunday night at the closing gala of Expo-Hotel 2019 and the 1st National Congress on Hospitality, the official said there was a need to start operating these itineraries quickly, so that they could, above all, attract to the country domestic and foreign tourists and, through them, earn revenue.

According to Angela Bragança, the tourist roadmap to Zaire has recently been launched, with sites that are considered World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

She added that following the activity in M'banza Kongo (Zaire province), other roadmaps will be launched in areas of great potential.

Addressing the class, she stressed that they are together on a crusade for improving the quality of services, making the hotel strong and capable of providing services that can meet customer expectations.

"We have a lot of criticism about prices. They are high, but I think the issue that needs to be evaluated is not only the price itself, but also the cost / benefit ratio and the extent to which the prices charged correspond to quality, "She noted.