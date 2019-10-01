Angola: Huila - New Road and Traffic Services Facilities Unveiled

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The provincial Directorate of Road and Traffic has, since Saturday, new facilities and means that will allow the improvement of the provision of services to users of the province of Huila.

Built in the former space of the Strategic Objective Protection Unit, the property, inaugurated by the local governor, has improved services for conducting driving tests, driving license issuing, entries and vehicle inspection.

With the new facilities and means, Road and Traffic commits to issue a daily average of one hundred (100) Southern African Development Community (SADC) driving licenses and an equal number of booklets, according to forecasts at the time of the launch of the Service Attendance Store in December 2017.

The structure was built and equipped with technical means, over a period of six months, and will overcome the limitations faced by the service, especially regarding the issue of driving license.

Speaking at the end of the inauguration of the property, the National Director of Road and Traffic Service, Commissioner Elias Livulo, stated that the infrastructure will have technical conditions for employees to be able to respond with dignity to the demand for the services provided.

