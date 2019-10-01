Kenya: Chepkoech Crashes Field to Win Steeple Title

30 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech literally burnt down the field to clinch the 3,000m steeplechase world title in Doha on Sunday, crushing the Championship Record after clocking 8:57.84.

Just as she did when breaking the world record in Monaco last year, Chepkoech literally burst out at the gun, maintaining a lead of almost 60m from start to finish as she made amends for her miss in 2017.

The reigning Diamond Trophy champion missed the hurdle at the 2017 event in London, ending up finishing out of the medal brackets with American Emma Coburn winning.

Coburn finished second in Doha after sprinting out in the final lap to set a new Personal Best time of 9:02.35. Germany's Gesa Krause was third in a time of 9:03.30, a new National Record.

Hyvin Kiyeng, the champion in Beijing 2015 could not keep up with the punishing tempo and finished eighth with Celiphine Chespol dropping out of the race.

