Africa: South Africa Owes Those Who Paid a Great Personal Price for Fighting Against State Capture

analysis

Over the past weeks, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard how at least two ministers of police, various senior SAPS, NPA, crime intelligence and DPCI (Hawks) officials, a private law firm and at least two journalists were used to undermine ethical officials and subvert South Africa's democracy.

The capture and subversion of the South African criminal justice cluster sits at the stone heart of the State Capture project which played out in the latter years of Jacob Zuma's ruinous administration.

It is here that willing and ruthless minions were dispatched to jam a spoke into the wheels of capable law enforcement, enabling the steady erosion of state institutions as well as the criminal siphoning off of billions in public funds for personal and political gain.

Those named at the Zondo commission in the past two weeks as being at the alleged nexus of the subversion of the law are former ministers of police Nathi Mthethwa and Nathi Nhleko, DPCI head Berning Ntlemeza, NPA prosecutor Andrew Mosing, former IPID acting executive director Israel Kgamanyane, former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli, North West SAPS deputy commissioner Ntebo "Jan" Mabula as well as Mdluli ally and crime intelligence officer...