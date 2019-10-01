South Africa: Streamline SA Agriculture Policy to Enable Growth and Job Creation

opinion

Agribusinesses and farmers have in various forums expressed a willingness to collaborate with the government in growing South Africa's agricultural sector. This willingness should be welcomed as it promises to address some of the challenges at farm level, including skills transfer, access to finance and links to market.

South Africa's agricultural policy growth path has been clear as far back as 2012 when the National Development Plan (NDP) sketched higher growth potential and labour-intensive sub-sectors that could create jobs and increase the sectors' contribution to GDP.

One such subsector was horticulture, which among other subsectors had the capacity to grow and create employment along the value chain, including off-farm and in agro-processing.

Seven years after the NDP was crafted, nothing has fundamentally changed this viewpoint, and if anything, the global demand for horticulture and protein-rich food products has increased notably over this period. With this, South Africa's agricultural exports have also increased, amounting to $10.6-billion in 2018, representing a 17% increase from 2012, the year of the release of the NDP.

The gains have largely been underpinned by the subsectors that were identified as potential drivers of South Africa's agricultural economy - namely horticulture as already discussed, as well as...