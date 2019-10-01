Angola: Bie 2019 Journalism Prize Launched

Cuito — The Government of Bié held, this Monday in Cuito, the launch of the Provincial Prize for Journalism Edition 2019, which aims to encourage the professionals of the class.

The award has provided as a global prize 2.4 million Kwanza, being 1.5 million for the winners in the Press, Radio and Television categories and the remaining value for administrative matters.

For the award, the jury will have as evaluation criteria creativity, quality and research, journalistic areas such as politics, social, sports, economy and culture of the region.

The award ceremony gala is scheduled for next December in the city of Cuito.

This edition will accept only content published from January 1 to November 20, 2019. Applications and submission of works will begin this Monday, 30, and extend until November 20.

The deputy governor of Bié for Political, Social and Economic sector, Carlos da Silva, assured the money already available, appealing to the professionals of the media (public and private), to actively participate in order to achieve the objectives of the contest.