Zimbabwe: World First - an Amplats Mine in Zimbabwe Will Pioneer 'Responsible Mining' Audit

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Amplats' Unki platinum operation in Zimbabwe will be the first mine in the world to subject itself to an independent audit under a 'Standard for Responsible Mining' initiative. This is partly in response to demands by customers who want to make sure they are buying minerals or metals that are untainted by environmental and social concerns.

Environmental, social and governance issues (ESGs) are high on the corporate agenda these days, not least in the mining sector. In southern Africa, the industry relied for decades on a ruthless and racially exploitative model of cheap migrant labour and predatory capitalism that explains much of the union militancy that is seen today. (Indeed, union and other critics would claim that in many ways it still does -- remember Marikana?)

So it is perhaps a welcome sign that a platinum mine in the region -- the Unki operation in Zimbabwe run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) -- will be the first to undergo an independent audit to see if it meets the "Standard for Responsible Mining."

This standard -- really a set of standards -- has been developed by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a nonprofit group. Its leadership is drawn from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

