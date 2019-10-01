Angola: Handball - Country's Seventh Olympic Games Presence

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The senior national women's handball team after beat on Sunday (29 September) Senegal by 22-14 in Dakar, during the pre-Olympic tournament, qualified to participate for the seventh time at Tokyo Olympics Games (Japan 2020).

The women's handball squad had advantage of 12-6 at the halftime.

In the opening game the African champions beat DRC 29-21, while Senegal beat the Congolese team by 29-18. Angola and Senegal only played two games because of Cameroon's withdrawal due to financial reasons.

The national team marked its debut in the world's biggest multidisciplinary event which was held in Atlanta in 1996, afterwards they made participations at Sydney-2000, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008, London-2012 and Rio de Janeiro-2016.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Olympics
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.