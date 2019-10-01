Angola: Handball - Country's Seventh Olympic Games Presence

Luanda — The senior national women's handball team after beat on Sunday (29 September) Senegal by 22-14 in Dakar, during the pre-Olympic tournament, qualified to participate for the seventh time at Tokyo Olympics Games (Japan 2020).

The women's handball squad had advantage of 12-6 at the halftime.

In the opening game the African champions beat DRC 29-21, while Senegal beat the Congolese team by 29-18. Angola and Senegal only played two games because of Cameroon's withdrawal due to financial reasons.

The national team marked its debut in the world's biggest multidisciplinary event which was held in Atlanta in 1996, afterwards they made participations at Sydney-2000, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008, London-2012 and Rio de Janeiro-2016.