Angola: Head of State Reaffirms Attention to Education and Health

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed on Monday, in Luanda, the Angolan Government's commitment to the social sector, particularly the areas of education and health, with a view to improving the delivery of these services to the population.

João Lourenço was speaking to the press after having unveiled the inaugural plaque of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as the Viana Orthopedic Center.

He said that in nearly two years in office, the new Luanda Sanatorium Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of tuberculosis, and several hemodialysis centers are under construction to cover the largest number of provinces.

The head of Government also highlighted the repair of 11 physical rehabilitation centers to assist victims of anti-personnel landmines and road accidents, which, as he said, "unfortunately" occur almost every weekend.

He announced the holding of public tenders for the entry of new employees in the sector, clarifying that the number of vacancies will vary annually according to the resources available to the state.

He welcomed the quality of the work done by Angolans, stressing that youth, if supported, is capable of performing works of great value and serving the nation.

For João Lourenço, the designation of Orthopedic and Multipurpose Rehabilitation Centre Dr. António Agostinho Neto represents a deserved tribute to the founder of the Nation - doctor by profession - on the last day of the month dedicated to the National Hero.

The institution, which for four months has benefited from rehabilitation and expansion works, has a factory for orthoses (orthopedic devices for temporary use) and prostheses, as well as a gym and a pediatric physiotherapy area.

The Center also offers general practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, physiotherapy, neurology, psychology, urology and stomatology services, as well as laboratories, pharmacies and a prosthesis workshop.