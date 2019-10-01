Angola: Head of State Reaffirms Attention to Education and Health

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed on Monday, in Luanda, the Angolan Government's commitment to the social sector, particularly the areas of education and health, with a view to improving the delivery of these services to the population.

João Lourenço was speaking to the press after having unveiled the inaugural plaque of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as the Viana Orthopedic Center.

He said that in nearly two years in office, the new Luanda Sanatorium Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of tuberculosis, and several hemodialysis centers are under construction to cover the largest number of provinces.

The head of Government also highlighted the repair of 11 physical rehabilitation centers to assist victims of anti-personnel landmines and road accidents, which, as he said, "unfortunately" occur almost every weekend.

He announced the holding of public tenders for the entry of new employees in the sector, clarifying that the number of vacancies will vary annually according to the resources available to the state.

He welcomed the quality of the work done by Angolans, stressing that youth, if supported, is capable of performing works of great value and serving the nation.

For João Lourenço, the designation of Orthopedic and Multipurpose Rehabilitation Centre Dr. António Agostinho Neto represents a deserved tribute to the founder of the Nation - doctor by profession - on the last day of the month dedicated to the National Hero.

The institution, which for four months has benefited from rehabilitation and expansion works, has a factory for orthoses (orthopedic devices for temporary use) and prostheses, as well as a gym and a pediatric physiotherapy area.

The Center also offers general practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, physiotherapy, neurology, psychology, urology and stomatology services, as well as laboratories, pharmacies and a prosthesis workshop.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Health
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.