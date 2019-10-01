South Africa: Let No Child Go Uncounted - Poor Data Collection Endangers Education Planning

analysis

Effective state planning requires rigorous, accurate data collection processes. However, large information gaps in certain sectors of basic education leave learners unaccounted for, impeding proper state planning and budgeting.

In 2018, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education undertook by an order of consent to re-evaluate and report on the number of learners who qualified for learner transport in the province. In its report, filed before the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the Department amended its initial finding of 90,000 learners to a staggering 360,000. Suddenly, 270,000 learners became beneficiaries of a state-subsidised service.

These changes question not only why such a discrepancy occurs, but how so many learners will now be accommodated within the department's already strained budgets.

This is just one example of how poor data collection and record-keeping impacts on access to basic education. In a report published by the Equal Education Law Centre in May 2019 which focuses on the state of education in South Africa over the last five years, additional instances of inadequate data collection are raised, including cases relating to public school infrastructure.

For example, in April 2018 the Polokwane High Court ordered the National and Limpopo Education Departments to submit their plans to address inadequate...