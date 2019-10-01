Uganda/Rwanda: Former Rwanda Coach Appointed Cranes Coach

Former coach of Rwanda Johnathan McKinstry has been appointed head coach of Uganda Cranes on a three-year contract.

McKinstry was unveiled at the Fufa headquarters in Mengo today Monday. He replaces Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the Uganda Cranes exit in the group of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt two months ago.

Justus Mugisha, the Fufa vice president and acting president also attended the ceremony.

"We selected a coach who fits in our vision of being the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the pitch," said the Fufa's chief executive officer, Edgar Watson.

McKinstry who guided Rwanda to the quarter final stage of the 2016 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) where they lost to eventual champions DR Congo said he is determined to take Uganda to another level.

"I am excited about getting this job. This job is one of the top jobs in African football today," added the 34-year old coach. The coach said he is very excited to work with Uganda.

"The quality of players in Uganda is good and I am ready to build and make sure we achieve," he added.

He made it clear that he wants to keep building the national team to better standards, but his ultimate goal being qualifying for the World Cup. McKinstry resigned his job as coach of Bangladesh side Saif Sporting Club to take up the Ugandan job. He also formerly handled the national team of Sierra Leone.

Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi have also been confirmed as the assistant coaches, while former Uganda Cranes skipper Geoffrey Massa is the team manager.