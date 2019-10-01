South Africa: 'Old Nats' Come Back to Life in Mother City Demonstrations

'Now is the time for us to reclaim the city for the poor,' say activists during a colourful march in Cape Town.

Activists dressed as zombies marched through the streets of Cape Town on Monday 30 September carrying an important message: The City of Cape Town and its senior politicians are behaving like zombies from the old National Party which did not care for the black working class of Cape Town.

As the around 200-strong crowd of activists walked through the streets of Cape Town, one onlooker asked, "What's going on here?" A "zombie" answered: "The Nats are back." Eugene Beukes holds a picture of Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, claiming him as a member of the new National Party during a zombie march organised by civil society organisations in Cape Town on 30 September. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

Members of the activist organisation Reclaim the City (RTC) marched through the Cape Town CBD to the Civic Centre alongside Yes Men guerrilla activists. RTC said the march was to protest against "the continued segregation, the lack of land tenure or redistribution, the sale of public land, the injustice of relocation camps and the mass evictions that are, in...