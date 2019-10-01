South Africa: Chronicle of a Debt Foretold - Court Orders CPS to Repay Sassa R316 Million, but Will It?

1 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

On Friday 27 September 2019, the JSE-listed Net1 announced that the termination of its contract with the South African Social Security Agency was the reason for its multi-billion-rand losses. So how will Cash Paymaster Services pay back the R316m it irregularly received from SASSA?

On 30 September the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a 2018 North Gauteng High court judgment that Cash Paymaster Services, a subsidiary of the Nasdaq-listed Net1 UEPS Technologies, must pay back an additional R316-million it had irregularly received for the "additional" registration of social grant beneficiaries.

The case was brought in 2015 by Corruption Watch to set aside a decision by then South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) CEO Virginia Petersen to pay the additional R316-million bonus to CPS as the reasons given by SASSA "were unfathomable to say the least".

David Lewis, Corruption Watch executive director said at the time:

"The initial contract between Sassa and CPS, concluded in 2012 and since set aside by the Constitutional Court, clearly provided for the registration of all beneficiaries, but not for a re-registration process."

Back in 2018, when the North Gauteng High Court ordered that CPS pay back the R316-million Daily Maverick questioned how the company would...

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick.

