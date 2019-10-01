Nigeria: Police Recover 177 Guns in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara States

1 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

One hundred and seventy seven were recovered by the police in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states in the ongoing efforts to stamp out criminal activities in the three states.

Mr Bashir Musa, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Zone 10 of the Nigeria Police Headquarters Sokoto, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen yesterday.

Musa said the recovered guns comprised AK-47 rifles, light machine guns, FN rifles, Lar rifle, pistol, GPMG rifles and locally fabricated Dane guns.

He said the amnesty programme in Zamfara State had played a great role in the recovery.

The PPRO added that an armoury belonging to a notorious bandits' gang known as Zakuri in Zamfara was discovered where 30 AK-47 rifles were recovered.

According to him, two suspected kidnappers and 10 others on alleged culpable homicide offences were arrested including the suspect who was allegedly involved in the attack of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor.

He added that 143 animals comprising sheep and cows along with eight motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

Musa reiterated the commitment of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, AIG Muhammad Mustapha, to sustain the efforts and ensure that all commands live up to the expectations.

The police spokesman enjoined all citizens to be law abiding and go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation by anyone as well as always assist police with useful information on any suspicious movements.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust.

