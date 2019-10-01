Nigeria: NSC Restates Benefits of AfCFTA

1 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinazor Megbolu

The Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) had said the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) if well implemented, will boost intra-African trade to the tune of $35 billion annually.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, said this at a conference with the theme: 'Maximising Benefits of Intra-African Trade Under AfCFTA Regime,' held in Lagos at the weekend.

Bello, was represented by the Operations Officer, Consumer Affairs, Mr. James Chabulatuda.

According to him, the agreement protocols were adopted at a summit held in March, 2018, following the deposit of the required 22 ratifications.

The agreement came into effect on 30th May, 2019. Nigeria and Benin signed the Agreement during the July 2019 summit in Niger.

As at 25th September, 2019, all countries except Eritrea have signed the agreement.

"Agricultural and industrial exports would increase by $4 billion and $21 billion above the baseline respectively," Bello said.

He pointed out that AfCFTA would encourage small and medium sized enterprises by 80 per cent, by using regional markets as stepping stones for expanding into overseas markets outside Africa.

Bello, also noted that Nigeria, as the 20th world largest economy, would benefit in terms of job creation as well as investment opportunities.

He also maintained the main objectives of the agreement includes; expanding intra-African trade through better harmonisation and coordination of trade within continent.

"Enhancement of competitiveness at the enterprise level to support economic transformation, exploitation of economic of scale to take advantage of continental market access, "Bello added.

He further stated that the AfCFTA would add value to Africa's natural resource and develop regional value chains as well as attract investments into Africa.

Meanwhile, the Convener, Mr. Ismail Aniemu, expressed disappointment as to why the maritime industry has not been talking about the agreement as one of the sectors at the forefront of business in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

"This programme was initiated to sensitise people especially for maritime stakeholders on the importance of the Agreement as well as a larger picture of the agreement, "Aniemu said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.