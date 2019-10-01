Angola: Sagrada Esperança FC Lose in Lobito

Luanda — The Sagrada Esperança of Lunda Norte lost on Sunday to Académica do Lobito by 0-1, in the match of the sixth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola 2019/20), played at Buraco Stadium, in Benguela City.

With the Odilon goal on the first half, the Academica do Lobito FC overcame the opponents that won the national championship in 2005, moving to the leadership of the competition with 13 points as well as the Recreativo do Libolo (2nd) and interclube (3rd).

The former leaders, 1º de Agosto, with 12 points, are not playing in this round due to their participation in the African Champions League Afrotaças.

The Williete de Benguela team beat Progresso do Sambizanga by 2-0 in Ombaka's Stadium, with Quinho and Kaporal scoring at 38 and 52 minutes respectively.

On Saturday, at the opening of the round, Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul (13 points) beat Ferrovia do Huambo 2-0.

In the match at Calulo Stadium, the goals were scored by Liliano (20') and Silva (82').

On the same day, Interclube (13 points) defeated 1º de Maio de Benguela by 3-1, on 22 de Junho stadium, in Luanda.

Desportivo da Huíla, Girabola's sensation team (unprecedented 3rd place), tied away to a ball, with Sporting de Cabinda, at Tafe Stadium, now adding 10 points against 8 of the opponent. FC Bravos do Maquis lost 1-2 at home to Cuando Cubango FC.

The challenges between the defending champions 1º de Agosto (then 12-point leader) and Recreativo de Cáala do Huambo, as well as runner-up Petro de Luanda and Santa Rita de Cássia were postponed due to the participation of 1º de Agosto and Petro in the African Champions League.