Angola: Foreign Minister Already in Luanda

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, returned to the country last Saturday afternoon from the United States of America (USA), where he took part in the African Union Peace and Security Council High Level meeting.

According to what ANGOP found at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the meeting is related to the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly that was held from 21 to 27 of this month in New York.

In his speech at the meeting that happened on Friday 27, the Angolan Foreign minister defended the identification of the real reasons that cause military conflicts in Africa instead of just demanding solutions.

This High Level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council was held under the motto "The interdependence between peace, security and development: Towards a pact of collective Responsibility".

Angola, Zimbabwe and Morocco are members of this council since 01 April 2018 after the election on 26 January in Addis Ababa for the rotational two-year term.

This is the third time that the Republic of Angola became a member of this organ, after 2007 and 2010. Algeria, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Togo are also members of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

