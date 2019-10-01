Malawi: Nandolo Farmers Committed to Address Market Challenges

30 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ruth Komwa-Mana

Chairperson for Nandolo Farmers Association of Malawi (NFAM), Suzan Chimbayo says the association is committed to address market challenges encountered by farmers in Mwanza.

Chimbayo: Nandolo farmers are being proactive

Chimbayo said this in an interview when Christian Aid funded Malonda Project visited Mazimboko Cooperative at Njanjama Village in Senior Chief Nthache in the district on Friday.

"The association was formed to have one voice and what we are doing is to make our farmers work in groups, clubs, and cooperatives, aggregate their produce and link them to profitable markets," said Chimbayo.

She then commended the pigeon peas farmers in their area for being proactive in the activities of the cooperative.

In an interview with MANA, Acting Country Director for Christian Aid, Emmanuel Kanike said his organization provides support for the project so that livelihood of farmers is improved.

"As a Christian organization, we are working with local organizations such as NFAM to improve lives of households in the country," said Kanike.

He said about 3300 farmers in 12000 households in districts of Mwanza, Machinga and Balaka have been reached with the programme.

According to Kanike, the project currently focuses on the marketing aspect, both locally and internationally after realizing that farmers of the crop have been victims of poor prices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.