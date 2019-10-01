Malawi: Nandolo Farmers Committed to Address Market Challenges

Chairperson for Nandolo Farmers Association of Malawi (NFAM), Suzan Chimbayo says the association is committed to address market challenges encountered by farmers in Mwanza.

Chimbayo: Nandolo farmers are being proactive

Chimbayo said this in an interview when Christian Aid funded Malonda Project visited Mazimboko Cooperative at Njanjama Village in Senior Chief Nthache in the district on Friday.

"The association was formed to have one voice and what we are doing is to make our farmers work in groups, clubs, and cooperatives, aggregate their produce and link them to profitable markets," said Chimbayo.

She then commended the pigeon peas farmers in their area for being proactive in the activities of the cooperative.

In an interview with MANA, Acting Country Director for Christian Aid, Emmanuel Kanike said his organization provides support for the project so that livelihood of farmers is improved.

"As a Christian organization, we are working with local organizations such as NFAM to improve lives of households in the country," said Kanike.

He said about 3300 farmers in 12000 households in districts of Mwanza, Machinga and Balaka have been reached with the programme.

According to Kanike, the project currently focuses on the marketing aspect, both locally and internationally after realizing that farmers of the crop have been victims of poor prices.