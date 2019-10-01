Malawi: HRDC, Council Clash Over Tuesday Demos

Human Rights Defenders Coaliton (HRDC) were in an uncompromising mood after Lilongwe City Council indicated it would be chasing away from the streets vendors on Tuesday, making it impossible for the anti-Jane Ansah protests to take place in the Capital City.

However, after intense discussions between the two parties, the council has now gave in, suspending the vendors chase on Tuesday.

The council accuses the vendors of theft, littering the city and indiscipline.

The protests take place just a day after the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) engaged the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah in talks in a bid to finding the lasting solution to the post-election political impasse.