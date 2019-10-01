Rwanda: Bumbogo Gets Rwf200 Million ECD Centre

1 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana

Early Childhood Development Centres should serve as the foundation for the future of the nation, Dr Anita Asiimwe, the National Coordinator of the National Early Childhood Development Programme, has said.

She was recently inaugurating a new ECD centre in Bumbogo sector in Gasabo District.

The facility has three classrooms with capacity to accommodate 35 children.

Asiimwe said that the ECD centre will prepare children from Bumbogo for school life and help reduce the number of school dropouts in the sector.

Citing Korea as an example, the Deputy Chief of Mission of Republic of South Korean Embassy-Hyuni Wang, said: "Education has been one of the critical drivers of Korea's rapid transformation from one of the poorest countries."

The Rwf200 million centre was built by Parenting Child Care Rwanda (PCCR) and funded by Child Fund Korea.

Nteziryayo Mitabu Celestin-Legal Representative of PCCR, said the centre will also help in strengthening the community in fighting malnutrition and increase the quality of education among others benefits.

In addition to enhancing school readiness, the centre is also envisaged to teach parents basic practices in childcare, parenting practices, preparation of a balanced diet.

"The home-based ECD initiative is good and it should help the parents in emphasising what the children learnt; if the kid learnt about a balanced diet, let him/her have the balanced diet at home... " Dr. Asiimwe said.

Bumbogo sector officials said the ECD was highly needed, given the lack of a kindergarten in the area.

"We have around 130 children who are ready to start school but we did not have a kindergarten in the area to accommodate them... " said Gertrude Urujeni, the Executive Secretary of Bumbogo Sector.

The inauguration was officiated by Gasabo District Mayor, Stephen Rwamulangwa, who commended child fund for funding the construction of multiple ECD centre in Gasabo District.

In 2017 and 2018, PCCR built such facilities in Jabana and Jali sectors in respectively.

