Mozambique: Total Announces Conclusion Of Acquisition Of Anadarko's Mozambique Holdings

30 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The French oil and gas company Total on Monday announced the conclusion of its acquisition of a 26.5 per cent holding in Offshore Area One of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The announcement came three days after Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi had met the Total Chairperson, Patrick Pouyanne, in the central city of Chimoio.

The holding in Rovuma Basin Area One had been held by the Texas-based company Anadarko, which has now been taken over by a second US firm, Occidental Petroleum. Occidental immediately sold all of Anadarko's African assets, of which Rovuma Basin Area One is the most significant, to Total.

Total purchased those African assets for 8.8 billion US dollars. A release issued by Total in Paris puts the value of the holding in Area One at 3.9 billion dollars.

The natural gas from Area One is to be processed at liquefaction plants on the Afungi Peninsula in the Cabo Delgado district of Palma. Cited in the release, Pouyanne described this project, known simply as "Mozambique LNG" as "a unique asset which corresponds perfectly with our strategy and strengthens our position in matters of liquefied natural gas".

"As the new operator, we are fully committed to the Mozambique LNG project", he said, pledging that Total would make the most of its own capacities to boost project implementation, building on "the solid foundations" left by Anadarko.

Total puts the total amount of known natural gas reserves in Area One at 60 trillion cubic feet (lower than other estimates of 76 trillion cubic feet). Of this sum, amount 18 trillion feet will be processed at the first two liquefaction plants to be built on the Afungi Peninsula, which will have the capacity to produce 12.9 million tonnes of LNG a year. The first production is expected in 2024.

The Mozambique LNG project has "minimal risk", says the release, "because 90 per cent of the production has already been sold through long term contracts with the main buyers of LNG in Asia and in Europe.

The other partners in the Mozambique LNG consortium are the Japanese company Mitsui (20 per cent), PTTEP of Thailand (8.5 per cent), the three Indian companies ONGC Videsh, Bias Rovuma Energy, and BRPL Ventures (each with ten per cent), and Mozambique's own National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH - 15 per cent).

