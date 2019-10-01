South Africa: Limpopo Places 50 Experiential Learners in Work Integrated Programme, 1 Oct

press release

Limpopo Province in response to the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment has entered into a partnership with the PSETA in an attempt to avail opportunities that are aimed at advancing skills development of unemployed youth. These opportunities are in the form of Bursaries, Learnerships, Internship programmes as well as Work integrated Learning Programmes. Therefore, PSETA awarded Office of the Premier a discretionary grant to an amount of R4,3 million to place 50 learners for the provision of workplace exposure in order to acquire qualifications and to build a competitive force that will contribute to the economy of the Province and Country.

The project goal is to target learners who have completed the theoretical components of N6 on Management Assistant, Public Management and Human Resource Management. Furthermore, Office of The Premier had partnered with the Vhembe and Letaba TVET Colleges in the recruitment of learners. Learners will commence on the programme as from the 1st October 2019 to 31 March 2021 for duration of 18 months with a provision of stipend determined by PSETA.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Government