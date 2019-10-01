Rwanda: Eazzypay By Equity Bank Set to Improve Clients' Banking Experience

Equity Bank Rwanda on Monday morning launched a new innovation named EazzyPay that is set to improve the banking experience of the public.

The development was announced at the bank's headquarters, Pension Plaza in Kigali.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the bank's Managing Director Hannington Namara noted that the newly launched service will ensure that the bank's clients can easily access their accounts and be to pay for goods and services from wherever they are on the globe.

"It is going to be a very affordable because previously, clients have been using cards and Point of Sales Machines where they would incur some costs while purchasing but for the EazzyPay, one will only be required to use their phone either through the bank's application or via USSD," he said

EazzyPay will allow individuals to open virtual accounts instantly by themselves and this self on-boarding service is called "akokanya" which translates to instantly.

This points at the convenience clients will enjoy once they get onboard with the new campaign.

The campaign which was launched on Monday will run for 3 months in different parts of the country and it will be aimed at creating awareness, visibility and adaptation of this service which is going to help a lot in promoting a cashless economy and promotion of digital payments.

Not only will the clients who use this campaign benefit from the convenience, accessibility of their accounts from wherever they are and ability to borrow from the bank but will also stand chances to win amazing prizes from the campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Depending on the number of times that one uses the service, one will enter a lucky draw in which they will stand a chance to win prizes such as twelve brand new motorcycles, 12 large size televisions, twelve smart phones as well a grand finale cash prize of Rwf 2.5 million," said Athanasie Niragira the Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Equity Bank Rwanda

According to Niragira, different winners will be called live on a television show and be informed on prizes they have won as well as how they can receive them. However, to clients of the bank who are upcountry, they will be able to receive their prizes though the branches located in those areas.

Hannington Namara the Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda said that the bank currently has 2500 active agents located in different parts of the country. He added that they are set to increase the number of agents with the positive uptake expected.

"We have a total of 2500 Equity Bank agents country wide and this means that one can walk into any of them and pick money without having to wait for the bank to open and carry out their normal businesses without any inconveniences ," he said.

He also noted that with the Eazzyloan service, one is able to borrow as much as Rwf 500,000 without any collateral security offered and this is based on the financial discipline of the person seeking to get a loan.

"One has the option of getting a loan of Rwf 500,000 without having to offer any security and this is based on the one's financial discipline which entails a record of money that comes into their account and that that goes off it," he noted.