Namibia: Davies Looks At Positives After 57-3 Defeat

Despite losing 57-3 to South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, Namibia coach Phil Davies remained upbeat, saying there were a lot of positives to take from the match.

"The scoreline suggests we are improving and we played with a lot of courage. I was disappointed when we turned the ball over, that we kicked the ball away quite quickly and I would have liked to see us play a bit more.

"We were under a lot of pressure at the breakdown and it's an area we need to fix, but overall we are progressing. Our line-out, against arguably one of the best line-outs in the world, coped well. There are lots of positives and that's what we have to take out of it," he said.

Namibia managed to hold the Springboks at bay for the opening nine minutes, but when hooker Bongi Mbonambi barged over from a maul for the opening try, more points soon followed.

Captain Francois Louw also went over from a driving maul, and when Mbonambi scored his second in similar circumstances, South Africa were leading 19-0 after only 18 minutes.

Namibia's cause was not helped when eighthman Adriaan Booysen was sin binned for a deliberate knock-on, but despite being a man down, fly-half Cliven Loubser opened their account with a penalty on 23 minutes.

South Africa, however, soon regained the initiative and further tries by Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhayo Am put them 31-3 ahead at the half time break.

Another penalty attempt by Loubser hit the upright early in the second half, while Namibia struggled to get going, regularly losing possession with some scrappy play and basic errors, and South Africa soon regained the initiative.

Warrick Jantjies burst over for a try after a fine break by Lukhanyo Am, while Mapimpi turned on the speed for his second try.

Further tries by Siya Kolisi and Schalk Brits completed the one-sided encounter, while Namibia were further penalised when Aranos Coetzee was sin-binned in the closing stages.

Davies hailed the courage that his players displayed.

"It was a tough day. We knew we were going to come up against a formidable opponent, but the courage our players showed, particularly defensively, especially when we went down to 14 men, was fantastic," he said.

The result was an improvement on the last meeting between the two sides when South Africa won 87-0 at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and Davies said the team had shown a definite improvement.

"If we keep progressing in the next cycle like we have in the last one we'll see improvements. Our performance standards are improving, our playing group is younger and progress is being made."

Namibia captain Tjiuee Uanivi said they were disappointed, but proud as well.

"The boys are definitely sore. We're a little bit disappointed, but proud of the effort, especially in a few parts of the second half. We're just focused on the next one now."

Namibia's next match at the world cup is against the reigning world champions, New Zealand, next Sunday.