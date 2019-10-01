Malawi: Police Arrest Driver Over Power Lines Knock-Down At Trapence Residence

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) says police have arrested a tipper truck driver who rammed his vehicle into an electricity pole in Lilongwe's Area 43, forcing power lines to fall which threatened to put the house of rights activist Gift Trapence on fire.

In a statement, Escom says the police have arrested Moffat Malowa who was driving the vehicle owned by businessman Austin Zimba.

"Our investigations have revealed that the tipper truck was delivering sand at a private building project site in the area.

"After making his delivery, the driver did not lower down the box-bed of the tipper truck. The raised box-bed hooked and pulled down the poles of electricity lines," says Escom.

Escom says this led to the power loss in Area 43.

Trapence described the knocking down of the electricity pole near his residence as terror attacker.

"This was a calculated move to set my house on fire. This tipper deliberately knocked down the electricity pole. The driver raised the tipper to pull down the pole," said Trapence.

He said his watchman was alerted by a spark and when he went outside, he saw the driver of the ripper running away.

"If this was an accident, why was the driver running away? Well, we have managed to identify the owner of the tipper and we are dealing with the issue," said Trapence, the vice chairperson of the powerful Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

He ruled out going to police to report the incident, saying the police are always accomplices in such attacks and they do nothing to investigate after the issues are reported to them.

"The police would just cover up the issue. We have reported to the police many issues which they have not even investigated," said Trapence.

Trapence and the HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo have been in forefront, asking the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to step down for presiding over a messy election.