South Africa: Car Crashes Into Light Pole Leaving Man Critically Injured

Weltevreden Park — A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left critically injured this morning when his light motor vehicle crashed into a light pole on Albert Street in Weltevreden Park.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle smashed against a light pole. The driver, a man in his 30s, was found lying trapped inside the vehicle.

Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the man from the vehicle. Once freed, medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious head injury and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.