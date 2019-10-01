South Africa: Car Crashes Into Light Pole Leaving Man Critically Injured

1 October 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Weltevreden Park — A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left critically injured this morning when his light motor vehicle crashed into a light pole on Albert Street in Weltevreden Park.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle smashed against a light pole. The driver, a man in his 30s, was found lying trapped inside the vehicle.

Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the man from the vehicle. Once freed, medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious head injury and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.