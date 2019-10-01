Rwanda: UN Police Course Opens in Gishari

1 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

A two-week United Nations Police Officer Course (UNPOC) for Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) opened Monday at the Police Training School in Gishari in Rwamagana District.

Fifty-eight Police officers from nine EASF member countries, including 22 females, are taking part in the ninth intake.

Participating countries are Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda, the host.

The theory and practical course is also inline with EASF mission to maintain and sustain a fully operational and multidimensional integrated standby force ready for peace support operations.

Juvénal Marizamunda, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, while officiating at the opening of the course in Gishari. Courtesy.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda, while opening the course, said that part of the African continent continues to be tormented by intrastate conflicts.

"Such conflicts, coupled with international and organized crimes seriously hamper our continent's development efforts; peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools available to AU/UN in their efforts to respond to such threats to peace and security," Marizamunda said.

In a bid to find 'African solutions to African problems', especially in relation to peace and security, the AU established a standby force--African Standby Force--with five regional standby forces.

The EASF is one of the five regional multidimensional forces with a mandate to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

"Drawing lessons for her recent past, Rwanda is determined to be an active and responsible member of the international community. Rwanda has a firm conviction that there cannot be sustainable development without peace and security," Marizamunda said.

He emphasised that attaining and maintaining regional and international peace and security requires concerted efforts and commitment from member states.

Rwanda has been participating in peacekeeping missions in the last 15 years and currently ranked the second troops and Police contributor to UN peacekeeping operations.

Marizamunda further observed that peacekeepers, today, are deployed in increasingly hostile and dangerous environments, which necessitates future peacekeepers, individually and collectively, to be well equipped with attitudes, skills and knowledge required to competently and efficiently discharge their tasks.

The Head of Police component at EASF, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinah Kyasiimire, said that the role of Police has increased in conflict prevention, peacekeeping, early recovery and stabilization, post-conflict reconstruction and development, security, rule of law and the creation of a basis for development.

This, she said, requires Police officers to be deployed for peace support operations to understand their roles in the multidimensional setting.

The objective of the course is to introduce participants on the concept and mandate of peace support operations, multidimensional nature of peacekeeping, EASF, AU and UN organs' relations in line with peace and security as well as challenges in peace support operations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.