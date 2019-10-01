Zimbabwe: Doctors to Stage Protests This Week

1 October 2019
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zimbabwe's doctors will Wednesday stage a demonstration in Harare over bad working conditions and meagre salaries.

The health workers, who downed tools a month ago, vowed they would not return to work unless their grievances were addressed by the government and have since pressed on with the industrial action.

In a statement released Monday, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said health workers want to return to their jobs but their employer has made it impossible for them to do so.

ZHDA remains committed to fighting for fair wages and better working conditions for all Zimbabwean doctors.

"We would like to make it very clear that as doctors we are not striking but we are incapacitated. The will is there but the means to execute them doesn't exist," the statement said.

"We remain hopeful that a sustainable solution will be found in the quickest way possible to resolve the impasse. Solidarity march from Parirenyatwa Doctors Bar on Wednesday 02 October 2019."

The situation in public hospitals has worsened with patients losing lives daily as there is no medical doctor to attend to them.

Prison officers, police and army doctors moved into hospitals to help improve the imbalanced doctor patient ratio but this has barely helped the situation as the uniformed forces medical personnel constitute a very insignificant number.

Meanwhile, ZHDA acting president, Peter Magombeyi is currently receiving medical treatment in South Africa following his alleged abduction in which he was held captive in a basement, electrocuted and injected with poisonous substances.

