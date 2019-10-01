Malawi: HRDC Resumes Anti-Ansah Demos - 'Arrest Ntopwa One'

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have announced a new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests starting Tuesday till Friday starting with the streets of Lilongwe, buoyed by a Supreme Court ruling which has given them liberty to demonstrate.

During a new conference on Monday, HRDC official Macdonald Sembereka immediately called for the arrest of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who interrupted a similar protest last week in Blantyre.

He also asked the police management to take action against the police officers who launched teargas canisters at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where a child is reported to have died and a pregnant woman fainted.

"We have reported the matter to the Malawi Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman.

"We are exploring ways of reporting the matter to the international community. We are in touch with the UN Human Rights office in Geneva," said Sembereka.

In the Blantyre protests, veteran rights activist Billy Mayaya was seriously hacked in the head and hands by the DPP cadets led by Jomo Osman popularly known as Ntopwa One.

Osman is also a suspect in the killing of a Polytechnic student and political activist Robert Chasowa in 2011.