Malawi: Popular Hotel Crossroads Guilty of Polluting Environment, Fined K1 Million

A popular hotel in Lilongwe, Crossroads, has been found guilty of polluting the environment in the capital city and has since been fined K1 million.

Director of Environmental Affairs Michael Makonombera says this follows an inspection at the hotel conducted by the department on September 30 2019.

The inspection was conducted to follow up on wastewater that was flowing along the M1 Road reserve, according to Makonombera.

"The environmental inspection revealed that the wastewater was coming from a broken sewer that is supposed to channel the wastewater into the Lilongwe city council main sewer line," says Makonombera.

He says the broken pipe line resulted into discharging the wastewater to the environment thereby endangering public health and environment.

"In light of the above, the hotel should immediately clean up all the wastewater that has polluted the M1 Road reserve, conduct comprehensive environmental audit at the hotel and submit the report to the Environmental Affairs Department by 30th October, 2019," said the official.

The hotel risks closure if it fails to rectify the environmental problems.