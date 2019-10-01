Sudan: Human rights' National Group Meets Independent Expert in Geneva

Khartoum — The National Human Rights Group met, Yesterday, Sunday, in Geneva with the independent expert of human rights in Sudan, Mr. Aristides Nunosi.

The meeting has discussed the issues related to human rights and their developments, and the role of civil society organizations.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Ibrahim Abdul-Halim, gave a detailed explanation of the positive developments in situations of human rights in Sudan.

He noted saying that: "Sudan is undergoing a new political transformation, and has begun the transformation to civilian life, and has complied with all the international instruments and charters and the international legitimacy", adding that Sudan has "made progress and development in the field of human rights and the exercise of freedoms in all its forms".