South Africa: Asa Worried Over Team SA's Struggles in Doha

Cape Town — Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana is worried by Team South Africa's failure to have won a medal at the ongoing IAAF World Championships .

South Africa sent a 31-member team to compete at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 6.

Heading into Tuesday's Day 5, South Africa have failed to secure a podium position.

South Africa's long jump medal hopefuls Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai , who won gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the last world championships in London in 2007, stumbled to fourth and fifth place this time around.

Sprinter Akani Simbine came close to claiming a medal, but ended up finishing fourth in the 100m.

The last time South Africa returned home without a medal was at the 2007 world championships in Osaka, Japan.

Twenty-four months ago in London, South Africa finished third in the medal standings.

"This is clearly a worrying point of the competition that we have reached still without a medal," Skhosana pointed out in a press release on Tuesday.

"A country's worth is measured against the number and type of medals won, but we still have athletes in competition to look up to who have the mandate to deliver."

SA athletes in Tuesday's Day 5 action:

Men's 400m, heats (Thapelo Phora) - 15:35

Men's 400m, heats (Derrick Mokaleng) - 15:43

Women's 400m hurdles, heats (Zeney van der Walt) - 17:02

Men's 3 000m steeplechase, heats (Rantso Mokopane) - 17:32

Source: Sport24