South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - Mdluli's Relatives Cost State R5 Million As Crime Intelligence 'Agents'

1 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Seven relatives of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli cost the state R5m within a year of being appointed as agents of the police unit, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Tuesday.

"Over R5m was exceeded taking care of these agents. I believe that it was this amount. This was from March 2010, from their inception, to 2011 October, when I went into witness protection," police official Dhanajaya Naidoo told the commission of inquiry into state capture, as it delves into the alleged looting of the Secret Service account within Crime Intelligence.

Naidoo, who was their handler, said this R5m - at the state's expense - paid for salaries, medical bills, vehicles, the hiring and setting up of safe houses, and other claims.

Of the seven family members - identified as FM 24, FM 29, FM 26, FM 28, FM 27, FM 25 and FM 30 - two could not be confirmed as relatives of the former intelligence head.

Their real identities cannot be revealed, as they are/were operatives within intelligence.

While Naidoo handled all the administrative issues relating to the agents, he could not tell the commission what they did operationally.

The commission further heard how FM 27 and FM 28 rarely reported for work, but preferred staying at home or shopping at the mall instead.

"On numerous occasions, I had to deal with them regarding payment of salaries, reconciling petrol claims. On most occasions they were not at the office, they would be at home or the mall shopping. It was rare to find them at the office."

"I know this, because when I would call them, they would say they were at home or the mall," Naidoo explained.

The commission also learnt how FM 26 never reported for duty and faced no consequences, even after the issue was reported to the then-chief financial officer, General Solly Lazarus.

"He was also appointed in the cyber crime unit. I only handled his admin. On numerous occasions he did not report to work. I brought this to the attention of General Lazarus and I do not know if he was ever disciplined for this.

"On numerous occasions, I would see his petrol slips. I would see that he travelled to Mpumalanga - this is where he was based. He would need permission before he left the province. I brought the slips to Lazarus, and I don't know what happened to him," Naidoo added.

Naidoo further estimated that the monthly remuneration for the seven agents linked to Mdluli would have cost a minimum of R200 000.

The inquiry continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.