Southern Africa: Zambian SIM Cards Registered in South Africa

1 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Millions of Zambian mobile users have registered their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in South Africa this year.

This is thanks to the African-developed SIM registration system incorporating 3 000 local agents.

After winning a tender last year, the system designed by Johannesburg-based firm Axon Wireless is now fully bedded down and processing tens of thousands of mobile SIMs across Zambia each day.

"This is pan-African knowledge transfer at its best," said Justin Lipshitz, Chief Executive Officer of Axon Wireless

"After using South Africa as a proving ground, we took what worked and totally customised it for Zambia. In the process, income opportunities have been created in a fellow African country and MNO efficiency improved."

Axon Wireless has enrolled over 200 million people globally using its customer registration technology and handheld devices since commercial launch.

Its Face2Face 4.X Identity Management Platform provides mobile and retail customer biometric registration solutions that deliver mobility, regulatory compliance, speed and simplicity.

