Africa: South Africa Grants Air Peace Approval to Operate Daily Flights

1 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The federal government yesterday disclosed that the South African government has granted the request of the Nigerian private airline, Air Peace, to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinard Nwonye, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the approval was granted in the process of ascertaining the level of implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and South Africa at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 9th Session of the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on September 27, 2019.

He said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the South African Government has granted request for the Nigerian designated airline, Air Peace to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa."

Nwonye noted that the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has also confirmed that the airline would commence operation as soon as possible to promote air travel between Nigeria and South Africa.

Air Peace had recently voluntarily evacuated some Nigerians who returned home willingly following the recent xenophobic attacks targeted at foreign nationals in the rainbow nation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Transport
Company
South Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.