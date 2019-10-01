Tanzania: Simba Officials Caught on Camera Spraying 'Chemicals' in Dressing Room

A video showing a man sprinkling a white substance on the floor of a stadium's dressing room under the supervision of Tanzanian club Simba SC officials has gone viral on social media, eliciting a heated debate.

In the minute-long video, the chap, dressed in a white t-shirt, is seen walking around the dressing room while sprinkling the substance all over.

He doesn't appear bothered by the foam his actions leave on the floor even as he repeatedly does the act.

Alongside him are about seven people, including the former CEO of the Tanzanian champions Crescentius Magori and club spokesperson Haji Manara.

This footage could further increase speculation that the Tanzanian club has been engaging in 'witchcraft' and spraying an unknown 'chemical' in the visiting team's dressing rooms ahead of international matches.

The substance, as alleged by opposing teams, is meant to disorient and even ensure the players run out of breath during matches.

INTIMIDATION

Kenya's Gor Mahia, Zambia's Nkana FC, DR Congo's AS Vita and Egypt's Al Ahly are some of the teams that have complained of such actions by Simba in the recent past.

Last year, Gor Mahia chose to use the corridors to change instead of the dressing room during a Cecafa Club Championship match against Simba.

Then late last year, a Simba fan was caught on camera subjecting players of Zambian side Nkana FC to bizarre intimidation before a Caf African Champions League match between the two teams at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

AS Vita too, recently showed players using the dressing room while wearing masks.