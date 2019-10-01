Nigeria: Independence - RTEAN, Groups Express Hope for Nigeria At 59

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (NAN), has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as President Muhammadu Buhari, would certainly take Nigeria to the next level.

Mr. Osakpamwane Eriyo, President of the association, in a statement on Tuesday, said this in his independence message to Nigerians in Abuja.

Eriyo said following the nationwide broadcast, he was convinced that Nigeria would move to the next level under Buhari's led administration. He commended the President for his efforts towards ensuring the security of Nigerians, reiterating that good governance and economic development could not be sustained without an enabling environment of peace and security.

He also thanked Buhari for resuscitating the Ministry of Police Affairs to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that enhance internal security. Eriyo added that the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force clearly demonstrated the President's commitment to arrest the incidence of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

On the road sub-sector, which was key to the economy of RTEAN, Eriyo thanked PMB for the infrastructure development in the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kano expressway, and many others across the country. The RTEAN boss, however, called on his members across the country to collaborate with Buhari to actualise his dreams of taking Nigeria to the next level, while wishing Nigerians a happy 59th independent.

Also, 59th Independence, Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), called on leaders in the country to be patriotic through selfless service of the country. Mr. Godwin Onmonya, the national coordinator of the group said on Tuesday in Gwagwalada in commemoration the Independence Day.

Onmonya identified bad governance and lack of patriotism as factors hindering the growth and development of the country. "We must all be willing to focus on the days of little beginning and work towards the elevation of the country for development."Our leaders must imbibe the spirit of patriotism, dedication and selfless service to make Nigeria great and be the pride of Africa.

"Africa and the rest of the world will not respect Nigeria and Nigerians until its people begin to do things the right way by being patriotic. "Our leaders should also refrain from divisive campaigns so that the country can earn respect from the rest of the world," he said.

However, the coordinator urged Nigerian youths to strive hard and make meaningful contributions to the development of society and the world at large. He also cautioned youths against illegal migration, cyber crimes and other vices that can dent the nation's image, adding that education was important in the nation's building and should not be compromised by any means.

The Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) an NGO, also urged Nigerians to embark on campaigns that would move the country to the path of peace, progress, growth and the desired next level. President of the NGO, Dr. Hope Abraham, told NAN on Tuesday in Abuja that the much desperately needed change to move to the next level was in the hands of the citizenry.

He charged Nigerians to take responsibility for the development of the country, saying that achieving the next level was a collective effort. According to him, the future of Nigeria and its people can only be guaranteed through deliberate participation of individuals and corporate bodies. He said people should lay aside the selfish motive of personal increase and individual set-up.

"Nigeria is 59 today. I urge the people to see themselves as a major part of government by paying attention to what happens around them and contribute to development in their communities. "We cannot dispute the role of governments and their agencies in the development and growth of society. "Indeed, the public sector has a primary responsibility of promoting the peace, prosperity, and progress of citizens and society," he said.

"The people cannot just continue to fold their arms and wait for governments that have always been struggling to find their feet, particularly now with the growing financial crisis and insecurities. "Complaints and contentions will not help the country. "Individuals and corporate stakeholders must go beyond agonizing and begin to organize themselves to participate in the resurgence movement.

"The current desperate situation in Nigeria now requires a bit more coordinated and integrated effort to stop the threatening social slide into complete anarchy, " he said. Abraham said that Nigerian people were and had always been desperate for change since independence. "But no time has that urgency been greater than now, it is high time all patriots joined hands to intervene," he said.

NAN