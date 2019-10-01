Nigeria: Buhari Is the Best President, His Administration Is Best Since 1960 - MURIC

With Nigeria celebrating her 59th anniversary, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has on Tuesday eulogized President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he stands atop all the Presidents that have ruled the country.

The group in a statement disclosed by its director, Ishaq Akintola, averred that Buhari's administration remains the best compared to other past administrations, of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yaradua and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

With a pinpoint accuracy, the group listed corruption and insecurity as the two major banes of Nigeria's democratic success, and noted with stark words that Buhari is the only President who identified these problems and currently tackles them.

The group equally looked at roads and modern rail system which, according to them have been abandoned but are now getting attention.

MURIC also hailed Buhari for implementing the treasury single account (TSA) which has helped to block financial leakages.

The statement reads in parts;

"We adjudge the Buhari administration as the best in post-independence Nigeria. Everyone agrees that corruption is the bane of Nigeria's development. All other factors are peripheral but corruption is tangential. This implies that Nigeria will overcome all its challenges once corruption has been reduced to its barest minimum.

"This explains why President Muhammadu Buhari has been consistently consistent in tackling graft since his days as military head of state (1983-85) till today. Apart from the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), the period heralded transparency, probity and accountability in the public sphere.

"Unfortunately corrupt elements in society have also been fighting tooth and nail to frustrate his efforts. These include, but are not limited to, rapaciously greedy civil servants, a superfluously voracious business class and avariciously glutinous politicians.

"They were behind the 1985 coup which ousted the no-nonsense Buhari-Idiagbon regime. That coup was an anti-people action sponsored by established kleptomaniacs and executed by greedy, corrupt and overambitious elements in the military. That singular action also returned Nigeria to the path of unbridled waste, reckless graft and undiluted consumerism.

"Unfortunately the second coming of President Buhari in 2015 as a civilian president was almost castrated as the National Assembly was hijacked from the very beginning courtesy of 'sarakitisation' and 'dogaratisation' of parliamentary process. The president himself nearly lost his life."