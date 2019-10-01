Nigeria At 59 - Fayemi Calls for Greater Commitment From Citizens

1 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela and Temisan Amoye

Ado-Ekiti — As Nigerians celebrate the 59th independent anniversary today, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called for greater commitment, on the part of the citizenry, to the greatness of the country.

Fayemi, in a goodwill message in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, also congratulated the people of Ekiti State on the 23rd anniversary of the creation of the state. The Governor urged Ekiti natives, both home and abroad, to join hands with the government in repositioning the state as a destination of choice for living and for investments.

Dr. Fayemi said the present administration "is laying a strong foundation for all-round development of the state, focusing on its five pillars of development and through huge investments in knowledge economy, urban, agricultural, industrial and human capital development." Noting that the various policies of the administrations have started to yield positive results with the attendant boost in the quality of life of the average citizen, Governor Fayemi said he was confident that the state and its people would return to the frontline.

Governor Fayemi said: "I congratulate Nigerians on the country's 59th independence anniversary, and I urge all to remain steadfast in our collective effort to make the country a better place for us all. "Similarly, I felicitate with Ekitikete on the 23rd anniversary of the creation of our dear state. We may not have attained all that we would love to attain. But we can look back and give thanks to God for how much he has helped us.

"Mention must also be made of the efforts made by successive administrations to develop the state as well as the leadership that has been provided by all the former chief executives of the state. "The task of rebuilding and repositioning the state is a collective effort and through your cooperation, we shall build a truly prosperous state and put our state firmly on the path of honour and irreversible development," the statement added.

