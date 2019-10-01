South Africa: Maharaj - New-Look Proteas Could Shock Some People

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lynn Butler - Sport24

Cape Town — Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes that South Africa could shock some people ahead of the opening Test against India at Visakhapatnam.

The Proteas have not played a Test match since February this year where they lost to Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth.

India have lost only two of their last seven Tests against South Africa (W4, D1), including a 63-run Test victory when they last met in January 2018 and a 337-run victory when they last met in India (December 2015).

Maharaj believes that the Proteas are here to compete and will not be letting their poor history get the better of them.

"People talk about freshness and if you look at our squad, it's a helluva lot of new faces from the last time and that could work in our favour in terms of the brand of cricket we could play and the positivity," said Maharaj on Monday.

"Yes, it may not go our way but we here to compete. We're not going to lie down and back down with the sort of our woes from the last tour. Like I said, with new faces it brings along new energy.

"And who knows? It could be our time over the next three Tests matches to sort of shock some people."

This will be the first stern Test for the Proteas without recently retired stalwarts Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

Maharaj believes that the Proteas have depth within the squad to fulfill those vacant roles.

"They (Amla and Steyn) are two greats of the game. I think in terms of the depth in our squad, we do have players who will fulfill the role," said Maharaj.

"I think Temba (Bavuma) has taken the responsibility with that and has shown that in the practice game. Obviously, Lungi has come through as a world class bowler along with Vernon (Philander) and KG (Rabada).

"So as much as it would be a big loss in terms of the records that they possessed to the party, we do have season campaigners in domestic cricket and have fairly enough international experience to fill in those boots."

Play gets underway on Wednesday at 06:00 SA time .

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.