South Africa: Elderly Woman Injured in Collision

Meyerton — A 76-year-old woman was left critically injured this morning when a bakkie and light motor vehicle collided on Jim Fouche Road in Meyerton.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11h57 to find the bakkie and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road. Fire Services had already extricated the elderly woman from the light motor vehicle.

Medics assessed the woman and found that she was in a critical condition.

The woman was treated for her injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before she was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.