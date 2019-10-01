South Africa: Stakeholders Called to Intervene in Graaff-Reinet Water Woes

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on stakeholders to work with government in finding solutions to water challenges in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Sisulu noted with concern the erratic supply of water to some areas of Graaff-Reinet in Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality as a result of the Nqweba dam running dry.

In an effort to ensure that there is constant provision of water to residents, the Minister has directed the department's Acting Director-General for Water Affairs and Sanitation, Deborah Mochotlhi, to work with relevant stakeholders to provide immediate relief while the department seeks long term solutions to the current water shortages.

The Minister has noted that Sarah Baartman District Municipality has 30 boreholes in Graaff-Reinet, including 28 which are operational and two receiving attention due to vandalism and pump failure.

"We are going through difficult times as a country and we invite all stakeholders to work and partner with us to find lasting solutions to the current water challenges. We request our people to treasure their water infrastructure and report those who vandalize it to the law enforcement agencies," said Sisulu.

She also welcomed work being done by Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality which is currently drilling boreholes with four already in operation.