South Africa: Hijackers Halted

1 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Point police arrested a suspect after he allegedly hijacked a vehicle in the Durban Central Business District yesterday. The police officers managed to arrest one of the men after he was found in the hijacked vehicle at Mayville on the same day. The arrested suspect (29) is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon.

Yesterday afternoon, the driver of the vehicle was at Prince Alfred Street in Point when he was robbed of his vehicle by a group of men. The suspects drove away and police were alerted. A search was conducted and the hijacked vehicle was spotted at Mayville. One suspect was arrested after he was found attempting to kick-start the vehicle.

In another incident last night, a man was in his vehicle at Umbilo when he was approached by a group of men who threatened him with a firearm and robbed him of his vehicle. The suspects failed to drive the vehicle and stole the victim's cellphone before they fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Umbilo police officers were alerted and a description of the getaway vehicle was circulated to all police officers on duty.

Umbilo police officers spotted the getaway vehicle in their policing precinct. The vehicle was stopped and a suspect was arrested. Investigations are ongoing and more arrests are imminent. The arrested suspect (36) is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

