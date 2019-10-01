Africa: Sleepwalking Our Way to Extinction - the Climate Crisis Must Be Made Part of Our National Conversation

opinion

There is a sense among many young people that although we acknowledge that the climate crisis is a serious matter, it remains largely a white and middle-class concern.

When I was 16, all of 10 years ago, not only was my political consciousness embryonic, but the idea of climate change was not competing for space in my mind. The contenders at the time were the prospect of not making it into the 3rd team rugby squad for the weekend derby or the fear of bombing out at an audition.

These priorities - if I can even call them that - pale in comparison to what the likes of 16-year-old environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, deems important. And that is the fight to save the planet from ourselves, but more on that later.

I watched in awe as the Swedish teenager gave a sterling speech at the UN Climate Action Summit, addressing world leaders and asking them simply, "How dare you?". How dare you carry on with business as usual, when the planet is burning and we face imminent extinction as a species?

Thunberg's publicity has brought back into the spotlight a topic which lingers in our collective consciousness as South Africans,...