South Africa: Quo Vadis, Japanese Rugby?

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Japan's unexpected 19-12 win over Ireland at Rugby World Cup 2019 on Saturday 28 September was not only a boost for the tournament's profile, but also a reminder for South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) that perhaps they have missed a trick.

By beating Ireland, Japan are in a strong position to qualify for the RWC quarterfinals for the first time. They are currently top of Pool A and if they beat Samoa and Scotland in their remaining matches, will finish as group winners. If that's the case, they are likely to play the Springboks in the quarterfinals.

Japanese rugby is in the spotlight now more than ever. More so than when the Brave Blossoms shocked the rugby world by beating the Springboks at RWC 2015 in Brighton.

But the euphoria around rugby sweeping Japan could be short-lived. The future of the sport is still fragile in that country, despite the public relations spin about its growth. The heart of the problem lies in the question: what next for Japanese rugby?

In March 2019 Sanzaar revealed that 2020 would be the last season for Japanese composite team the Sunwolves in Super Rugby.

The Sunwolves were included in...

