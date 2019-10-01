Tunisia: Legislative Election 2019/Nabeul 1 - Member of Independent List "Al-Kifah" and Campaign Director Die in Road Accident

Tunis/Tunisia — A member of the independent list "Al-Kifah", candidate in the parliamentary elections in the district of Nabeul 1 and the campaign director, died Monday afternoon. in a traffic accident, TAP learned from Mahmoud Ben Rejeb, head of the list.

The car onboard of which Mouaouia Dridi, member of the list, and Houcine Jeday, campaign director, hit a donkey's back in the town of Ayaada, Korba's delegation, before overturning, causing the death of the two passengers in the vehicle, according to the same source.