Namibia: Hotshot Shalulile Goes Top in PSL

BRAVE Warriors striker Peter Shalulile continued his great form for his club Highlands Park on Sunday when he scored an injury time goal to give them a last gasp 2-1 victory against Polokwane City.

The match seemed to be heading for a draw when Shalulile intercepted a clearance and fired a powerful shot high into the net to score the match winner.

Shalulile yesterday said it was a tough match and they had to work hard for their victory.

"It was a great game, but we had to work hard for the win. Polokwane are a stubborn side, but we worked together as a team and managed to pull it off.

I missed a lot of chances, so I just told myself not to give up and kept on pushing and then luckily I got the goal," he said.

It was Shalulile's sixth goal this season which took him to the top of the Premier Soccer League's goal scoring log, ahead of Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City, who are both on five goals.

It's still early days yet, but Shalulile is now well-placed in the race to win the PSL Golden Boot award, although he said the competition would be tough.

"This season has been great so far, but all the top strikers are scoring so I'll have to work extra hard if I want to stay ahead. I work by God's grace, so I'm grateful if he provides for me, but I'll keep on working hard," he said.

"I'm also happy that I'm not injured and still playing and scoring, because last year I was injured quite often," he added.

The victory saw Highlands Park moving up to fifth position on the log, and well within striking distance of the leaders, Kaizer Chiefs. They are now on 11 points from six matches, while Chiefs lead the log on 16 points from seven matches.

The victory over Polokwane City also extended their unbeaten run to five matches since they lost their opening league match to Kaizer Chiefs and Shalulile said they are just aiming to keep on improving.

"We have been improving each year - last year we came seventh and I think we can do better this year."

They have also excelled in the cup and reached the final of the MTN Cup after once again beating Polokwane City on penalties on 17 September.

They will now face SuperSport United in the final this coming Saturday and Shalulile said they stood a good chance of winning the title.

"If we apply ourselves and work as a team, we can get a good result," he said.

Shalulile recently captained the Brave Warriors for the first time against Eritrea and said it was a great honour.

"It was an honour to captain my country, but I'm still a young and I still have a lot to learn. I'm happy that the coach saw leadership qualities in me and selected me as captain, but I think it was just for that match because Petrus Shitembi was unavailable."

He played a major role in their success, scoring a goal in their 2-1 away win on 4 September and then adding another goal in their 2-0 home win six days later as Namibia won the tie 4-1 on aggregate to progress to the group stages of the qualifiers.

Shalulile said Namibia could go far if they kept on working hard.

"We are growing as a nation - we got some good new players and we are doing well, but we have to keep on improving each year. We are still pushing and I hope we can make it to the World Cup."