Namibia: Loftie-Eaton Blasts Welwitschia Away

WANDERERS took the early lead in Cricket Namibia's T20 Premier League over the weekend, but CCD Tigers' Nicol Loftie-Eaton stole the show with a brilliant century.

Playing against the visiting MR24/7 Welwitschia from the coast, Loftie-Eaton hit an exceptional 150 runs as CCD cruised to a 108-run victory.

Loftie-Eaton's innings came off only 53 balls and included 11 sixes and 15 fours.

Ramon Wilmot added 30, while the two shared a 157-run fourth wicket partnership, as CCD amassed 215 runs for six wickets off their 20 overs.

Welwitschia never got close and could only reach 107/9, with Nian Grobler scoring 24, Scott Winborn 22 and Dian Neethling 20.

Picky Ya France was the pick of CCD's bowlers, taking five wickets for 15 runs off four overs.

Wanderers, however, set the early pace after completing two victories on Saturday.

In the morning they beat Welwitschia by 78 runs and a few hours later beat Windhoek High School Old Boys by 21 runs.

Against Welwitschia they scored 152, with most of their top order batsman getting amongst the runs. Karl Birkenstock scored 30, Nicolaas Scholtz 23, and JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck 22 runs each.

Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz then pegged Welwitschia back with some great bowling as they could only score 74 for nine wickets.

Shalako Groenewald scored 26 but the only other batsman to reach double figures was Matthew de Gouveia with 10 runs. Frylinck took three wickets for 16 runs, and Scholtz an exceptional 4/8 off four overs.

In the afternoon, Wanderers received stiffer opposition from WHS Old Boys before winning the match by 21 runs.

Wanderers scored 158 for eight wickets, with JP Kotze scoring 42 and Jan Frylinck 46, while Christi Viljoen took three wickets for 29 runs.

In reply, Old Boys got off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 10 runs, before Zane Green started their revival with a fine knock.

He remained not out on 89 off 60 balls, (6x6, 5x4) but received little support, with the next best scores being 17 from Christiaan Schumacher and 11 from Divan La Cock, as Old Boys reached 137/9 off their 20 overs.

On Sunday, Old Boys beat CCD Tigers by six wickets, while Welwitschia suffered their third defeat of the weekend, losing by six wickets to United.

At the CCD field, Tigers scored 140/7 off their 20 overs, but it wasn't enough as Old Boys reached the target with six wickets in hand.

In CCD's innings, Joshuan Julius was dismissed cheaply for eight runs, but

Stephen Baard and Pikky Ya France kept them on track with a 53-run second wicket partnership, before Baard was run out for 65, which came off 49 balls (2x6, 8x4).

Ya France was dismissed for 30 by Gerhard Erasmus, who also dismissed Nicol Loftie Eaton for 16, and from then on CCD lost regular wickets.

Erasmus was Old Boys' best bowler, taking 3/15 off three overs.

In reply, Old Boys got off to a fine start as Craig Williams and Christi Viljoen put on 58 runs for the first wicket before Viljoen was out for 29.

Gerhard Erasmus contributed 13 and Divan la Cock 5, but Williams kept them on track before being run out for 57 off 57 balls (2x6, 4x4).

Zane Green scored 25 not out to take them to victory in the final over.

At the United field, Welwitschia scored 119 for eight wickets, while United comfortably reached the target for the loss of four wickets.

Matthew de Gouveia was the mainstay of Welwitschia's innings, remaining unbeaten on 55 off 57 balls (8x4), but he received little support, with the next best coming from Shalako Groenewald with 14 runs.

In United's innings, Welwitchias got an early breakthrough when Samson Chivi dismissed Hendrik van der Walt for a duck, but Lohan Louwrens with 28 and Danie van Schoor with 21 steadied the innings, before Darren van Dyk (37 not out) and Nyashadzaishe Nyasha (16 not out) took them to a comfortable victory.