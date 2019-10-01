Namibia: Coetzee Boosted By World Champs Experience

DESPITE failing to finish at the World Cycling Championships, Namibia's time trial champion Drikus Coetzee said it had been a tremendous experience.

The championships took place in severe conditions in Yorkshire, England with heavy rain and flooding taking its toll on the field, and eventually only 47 of the 197 starters managed to complete the 261km race.

"The race conditions where very harsh - it was raining all day, with temperatures never rising above 15 Celsius. I decided to ride within my limits as I was not used to such extreme conditions and was worried that I might crash," he said.

"Unfortunately none of the African riders managed to finish and most of the riders had to abandon the race. I managed to complete 80km, before I was forced to pull off because of the time cut on the route," he added.

Despite falling out, Coetzee said it was a tremendous experience.

"This was a massive experience and the crowds were absolutely mad - something I've never experienced before. I see this as a start to my international racing career and look forward to the progress that can be made," he said.

"It has definitely inspired me to chase my dream, knowing at what level I should be able to ride. I will be participating in the African Cup in Port Elizabeth from 10 to 13 October, where I am chasing valuable UCI points, but after that I will take a much-needed break," he said.

Four days earlier, Coetzee competed in the individual time trial, but had some mechanical problems and he eventually had to settle for 55th position out of 58 entrants.

"Unfortunately my luck turned 20km into the race as I had a mechanical problem with the time trial bike. I had to switch to my road bike and pushed on with pure determination to finish the race in 55th position. It was not the result I wanted, but that's sport and I will fight another day.

"Thanks for all the support and belief from everyone, and especially my main sponsor, the Janine and Suzelle Davin Sport Trust," he added.